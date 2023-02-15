Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,208,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,897,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

