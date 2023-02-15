OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.50

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
