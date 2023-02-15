Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Cut by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

About Occidental Petroleum

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 2,023,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,438,935. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

