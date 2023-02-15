Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 288,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 507,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,988,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 740,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,133,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 132,278 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Oil States International by 1,021.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 128,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

