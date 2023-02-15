Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 288,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 507,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.98.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
