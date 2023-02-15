OKB (OKB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.71 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One OKB token can now be bought for about $43.42 or 0.00189851 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $10.71 billion and approximately $51.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00429689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.79 or 0.28463389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

