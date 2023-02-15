OKB One Day Volume Hits $67.27 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.66 or 0.00189191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $11.51 billion and $67.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

