Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Update

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

