Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 42,855 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 7.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.69% of Stryker worth $526,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $264.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.