Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

