Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.55 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $485,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,083,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,988,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 209,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 154,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

About Kimberly-Clark

Get Rating

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

