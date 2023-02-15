Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $350.89 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 4.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.41% of Caterpillar worth $350,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

