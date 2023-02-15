Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 81,806 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,806 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.40% of ServiceNow worth $305,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,517,713 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow stock opened at $461.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.34, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

