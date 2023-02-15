Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,642 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

