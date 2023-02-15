Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $210.23 million and $18.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.30 or 0.06876815 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00081276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

