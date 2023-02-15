OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $839,120.63 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

