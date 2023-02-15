OpenBlox Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $832,165.14 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00429306 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.52 or 0.28438014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

