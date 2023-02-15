Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $45.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $45,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,298. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

