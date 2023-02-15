Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,028,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,049,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.