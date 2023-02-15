Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $52,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.67. 259,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

