Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,372 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,371. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

