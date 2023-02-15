Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,050 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.38. 21,582,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,064,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.