Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

TFC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. 765,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,352. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

