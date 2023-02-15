Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,122,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67. The company has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

