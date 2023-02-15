Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 51,331 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $107.48. 960,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,563. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

