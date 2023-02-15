Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 16,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 127,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 392.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.09. 672,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.