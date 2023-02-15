Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading Down 0.8%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Orca Energy Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.
