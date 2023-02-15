O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $41.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $861.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

