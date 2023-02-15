Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Shares Up 23.8%

Shares of Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) shot up 23.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

