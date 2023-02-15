Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $711.75.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 30,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

