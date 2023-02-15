Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Down 1%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,252 ($15.20) and last traded at GBX 1,252 ($15.20). Approximately 2,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,265 ($15.36).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £180.32 million and a PE ratio of 195.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,123.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Jamie Brooke purchased 2,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($27,555.23). In other news, insider Christopher Mills bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £30,800 ($37,387.72). Also, insider Jamie Brooke bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($27,555.23).

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

