Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.75 billion-$12.75 billion.
Otsuka Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.
About Otsuka
