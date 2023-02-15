Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 533,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 496,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,943 shares of company stock worth $3,461,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

