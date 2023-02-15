Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,460,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 575,365 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

