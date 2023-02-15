Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,200,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,381,133. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

