Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,872,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,269,504. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

