Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Paramount Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 723,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.00%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Stories

