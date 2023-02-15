Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.96. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 9,849 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 221,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

