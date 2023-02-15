Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.96. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 9,849 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -73.53%.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
