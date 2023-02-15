Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $352.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $357.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,379,000 after acquiring an additional 230,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

