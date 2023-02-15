Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Insider Activity

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,117,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,428,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,971,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after acquiring an additional 91,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

