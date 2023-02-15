Pavadi Capital LLC Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pavadi Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 4.9% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

DGX traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.