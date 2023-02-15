Pavadi Capital LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pavadi Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho makes up 2.1% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. 74,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About QuidelOrtho

Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

