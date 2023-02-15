Pavadi Capital LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pavadi Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho makes up 2.1% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
Shares of QDEL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. 74,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.