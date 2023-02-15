Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

