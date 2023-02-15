Piper Sandler Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $43.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,407. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $49.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

