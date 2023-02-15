Pirate Chain Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $83.61 million and $87,449.32 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00190808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

