PlayDapp (PLA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.45 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $126.45 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

