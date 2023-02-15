PointState Capital LP Sells 119,811 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PointState Capital LP cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,811 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

