Polymesh Price Down 11% Over Last Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $95.31 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00428786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.53 or 0.28403560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 715,762,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 715,562,260.867747 with 582,539,174.527735 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17775381 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,233,301.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

