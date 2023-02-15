PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Hits $96.66

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $96.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00426002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,195 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

