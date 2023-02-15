Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,734 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $228,097.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,972.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,670.96.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 235,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

