PPG Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after purchasing an additional 233,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 637,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

